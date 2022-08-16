A Nur-D Album Release Show and MUCH MORE in This Week’s Concert Calendar: Aug. 16-22

Hi, it’s Tuesday, and that means I’ve once more gathered a list of every show I know about this week. That’s so nice of me!
Tuesday, August 16
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Built to Spill with Prism Bitch and Papas @ First Avenue
Clouser, Medeski, Bates @ Icehouse
August Conspiracy Series featuring Johnny Sincerely’s Traveling Blues Orchestra
Workers Playtime, Phil Heywood @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Nate and Hannah (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, August 17
Hannah von der Hoff (August Residency) with Jillian Rae @ Aster Cafe
Joe Kaplow + Dexter Wolf @ Icehouse
Sparrowhawk, Valors, Curve, Identity Crisis @ Palmer’s
Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Powderhorn Park
KFAI House Party Presents Ilika/Ward Duo @ 331 Club
Sunsleeper, Salt Creek @ The Treasury
The Vandoliers with David Quinn @ Turf Club
Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Thursday, August 18
Francis Emil Johnson with Ruth @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Dream of the Wild (Summer Residency) @ Cabooze
House of Music Band Camp @ Driftwood
The Manifest Content, Sleepy Eye @ Driftwood
Peter Hook & The Light with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue
The Toasters @ Hook and Ladder
Matt Hires + Jasper Lepak @ Icehouse
La Danse Fatale @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Six Still Standing @ Minnehaha Park
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Ear Coffee’s Fifth Anniversary @ The Treasury
Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League @ 331 Club
BODEGA with Alien Book Club @ Turf Club
Pig’s Eye Records presents… Frances Gumm, The Del-Viles, F.Y. Doggos @ White Squirrel
21 Pilots @ Xcel Energy Center
Friday, August 19
Hooveriii (Record Release) with Mark Tester @ Amsterdam
AirLands + St. Anthony Mann @ Aster Cafe
Shabby Road Orchestra: Performs “Let it Be” @ Dakota
Buck ‘n’ Rail, Them Dots, Curt Copeland @ Driftwood
DJ Shane Kramer’s ‘Sinatra to Slayer’ @ Dusty’s
Nur-D (Album Release) with Sean Anonymous, Ka Lia Universe, Bayo @ First Avenue
The Legalization Celebration @ Hook and Ladder
Swear Jar: A Myspace X TikTok Alt Dance Series @ Icehouse
Ally Venable with Tommy Bentz @ KJ’s Hideaway
Tina, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Edie Rae and the Blaze Kings @ Minnehaha Park
Honky Tonk Overload @ Mortimer’s
Pretty Boy Thorson, JRD & The Big Mistake, Fletcher Coulee, and Whiskey Jeff @ Palmer’s
DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s
Laura Marano with Mark Diamond @ 7th St Entry
DMVU & Toadface @ Skyway Theatre
Phantom Fields, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Lifestyle Shakes @ 331 Club
Sleeping Jesus with Dark Bunny and Grand Courriers @ Turf Club
John Swardson and Bad Blood with Lakewood Cemetery & Niki Beverly @ White Squirrel
Saturday, August 20
A Giant Dog with Monica Laplante and Bugsy @ Amsterdam
Space Hug + Dayna Koehn @ Aster Cafe
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Tim Sparks and Phil Heywood @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Dakota
The Non Prophets, 5 Cent Reality @ Driftwood
The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s
Chastity Brown with Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ First Avenue
New Orleans Suspects @ Hook and Ladder
Turn Turn Turn, Dickie @ Icehouse
Amanda Grace Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Abinnet Berhanu Quartet with Will Schmid Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway
Dred I Dred @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Dirtysnatcha and Carbin @ The Loft
The Assortment Feat. DJ Michael Gray @ Mortimer’s
DOSH with Dave King, Tabah and Zak Sally@ Palmer’s
Lee Bains & The Glory Fires, Eleganza and Loamland @ Palmer’s
River Whyless with Michaela Anne @ 7th St Entry
Alexander Craig, The Infernos @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller Vol. 8, John C.S. Keston, Eric Carranza @ 331 Club
Killusonline with Interlay, Full Catholic and Disaster Kid @ The Treasury
Kuinka with Distant Edge @ Turf Club
Y2K Dance Party with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Uptown VFW
Gasolina Reggaeton Party @ Varsity Theater
Loser Magnet with Soviet Machines & Crimson Boys @ White Squirrel
Kendrick Lamar @ Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, August 21
Swing Brunch with Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Rick Carlson Quartet @ Crooners
Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Curtis Salgado @ Hook and Ladder
Bad Posture Club, DPCD @ Icehouse
Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse
Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway
Los Rebeldes @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Rich Lewis Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jessie James Decker with Avery Anna @ Palace Theatre
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
Robert Jon & The Wreck with Mark Joseph & The American Soul @ 7th St Entry
Haze Gazer (EP Release) with 12th House Sun, Mystery Meat and She’s Green @ Treasury
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, August 22
Sophia Shorai Quartet & The Neighborhood Quartet @ Dakota
Nelson Devereux’s Zones Residency @ Icehouse
No Limits the B-Side @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
TopHouse, Craig Paquette, and Dan Rumsey @ Palmer’s
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Monday Night Jazz and Improvised Music Series @ White Squirrel