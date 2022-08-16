A Nur-D Album Release Show and MUCH MORE in This Week’s Concert Calendar: Aug. 16-22

Hi, it’s Tuesday, and that means I’ve once more gathered a list of every show I know about this week. That’s so nice of me!

Tuesday, August 16

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Gov’t Mule @ Canterbury Park

Honeybutter @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Oliver Tree @ Fillmore

Built to Spill with Prism Bitch and Papas @ First Avenue

Clouser, Medeski, Bates @ Icehouse

August Conspiracy Series featuring Johnny Sincerely’s Traveling Blues Orchestra

Alexander Craig @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Phil Heywood @ 331 Club

August Burns Red @ Varsity

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Nate and Hannah (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, August 17

Hannah von der Hoff (August Residency) with Jillian Rae @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Jane Monheit @ Dakota

Radiohead Tribute @ Driftwood

Spider Gang @ The Lyric

Joe Kaplow + Dexter Wolf @ Icehouse

Sparrowhawk, Valors, Curve, Identity Crisis @ Palmer’s

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Powderhorn Park

KFAI House Party Presents Ilika/Ward Duo @ 331 Club

SlipJig @ 331 Club

Sunsleeper, Salt Creek @ The Treasury

The Vandoliers with David Quinn @ Turf Club

Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Thursday, August 18

Petite Amie @ Amsterdam

Francis Emil Johnson with Ruth @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Dream of the Wild (Summer Residency) @ Cabooze

Samantha Grimes @ The Commons

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Dakota

House of Music Band Camp @ Driftwood

The Manifest Content, Sleepy Eye @ Driftwood

DJ’s Record Highs @ Dusty’s

Kard @ Fillmore

Fangirl Fantasy @ Fine Line

Peter Hook & The Light with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

The Toasters @ Hook and Ladder

Matt Hires + Jasper Lepak @ Icehouse

Henry Berberi @ KJ’s Hideaway

La Danse Fatale @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Six Still Standing @ Minnehaha Park

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Ear Coffee’s Fifth Anniversary @ The Treasury

Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League @ 331 Club

BODEGA with Alien Book Club @ Turf Club

Pig’s Eye Records presents… Frances Gumm, The Del-Viles, F.Y. Doggos @ White Squirrel

21 Pilots @ Xcel Energy Center

Friday, August 19

Hooveriii (Record Release) with Mark Tester @ Amsterdam

Kehlani @ Armory

AirLands + St. Anthony Mann @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Cloud Cult @ Canterbury Park

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Ben Sidran @ Crooners

Shabby Road Orchestra: Performs “Let it Be” @ Dakota

Buck ‘n’ Rail, Them Dots, Curt Copeland @ Driftwood

DJ Shane Kramer’s ‘Sinatra to Slayer’ @ Dusty’s

Hanson @ Fillmore

Nur-D (Album Release) with Sean Anonymous, Ka Lia Universe, Bayo @ First Avenue

The Legalization Celebration @ Hook and Ladder

Stablemates @ Icehouse

Swear Jar: A Myspace X TikTok Alt Dance Series @ Icehouse

Ally Venable with Tommy Bentz @ KJ’s Hideaway

Tina, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Edie Rae and the Blaze Kings @ Minnehaha Park

Honky Tonk Overload @ Mortimer’s

Pretty Boy Thorson, JRD & The Big Mistake, Fletcher Coulee, and Whiskey Jeff @ Palmer’s

DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s

Laura Marano with Mark Diamond @ 7th St Entry

DMVU & Toadface @ Skyway Theatre

Phantom Fields, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Lifestyle Shakes @ 331 Club

Evelyn Gray @ The Treasury

Sleeping Jesus with Dark Bunny and Grand Courriers @ Turf Club

Hipshaker MPLS @ Uptown VFW

Peaches @ Varsity Theater

John Swardson and Bad Blood with Lakewood Cemetery & Niki Beverly @ White Squirrel

Saturday, August 20

A Giant Dog with Monica Laplante and Bugsy @ Amsterdam

Space Hug + Dayna Koehn @ Aster Cafe

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Overtime @ Cabooze

Charanga Tropical @ Crooners

Tim Sparks and Phil Heywood @ Crooners

Ben Sidran @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Dakota

The Non Prophets, 5 Cent Reality @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Franz Ferdinand @ Fillmore

Chastity Brown with Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ First Avenue

New Orleans Suspects @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

The Ted Olsen Trio @ Icehouse

Turn Turn Turn, Dickie @ Icehouse

Amanda Grace Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Abinnet Berhanu Quartet with Will Schmid Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Dred I Dred @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Dirtysnatcha and Carbin @ The Loft

The Assortment Feat. DJ Michael Gray @ Mortimer’s

DOSH with Dave King, Tabah and Zak Sally@ Palmer’s

Lee Bains & The Glory Fires, Eleganza and Loamland @ Palmer’s

ABBAsolutely FAB @ Parkway

River Whyless with Michaela Anne @ 7th St Entry

Alexander Craig, The Infernos @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 8, John C.S. Keston, Eric Carranza @ 331 Club

Killusonline with Interlay, Full Catholic and Disaster Kid @ The Treasury

Kuinka with Distant Edge @ Turf Club

Y2K Dance Party with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Uptown VFW

Gasolina Reggaeton Party @ Varsity Theater

Loser Magnet with Soviet Machines & Crimson Boys @ White Squirrel

Kendrick Lamar @ Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, August 21

Swing Brunch with Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Rick Carlson Quartet @ Crooners

Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Ben Cook-Feltz @ Dusty’s

DJ Dawg @ Dusty’s

Curtis Salgado @ Hook and Ladder

Art Vandalay @ Icehouse

Bad Posture Club, DPCD @ Icehouse

Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse

Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway

Los Rebeldes @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Rich Lewis Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jessie James Decker with Avery Anna @ Palace Theatre

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Robert Jon & The Wreck with Mark Joseph & The American Soul @ 7th St Entry

Small Town Titans @ Studio B

The DitchLilies @ 331 Club

Haze Gazer (EP Release) with 12th House Sun, Mystery Meat and She’s Green @ Treasury

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, August 22

The Aristocrats @ Amsterdam

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Sophia Shorai Quartet & The Neighborhood Quartet @ Dakota

Nelson Devereux’s Zones Residency @ Icehouse

No Limits the B-Side @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

TopHouse, Craig Paquette, and Dan Rumsey @ Palmer’s

Otherwise @ Studio B

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Monday Night Jazz and Improvised Music Series @ White Squirrel