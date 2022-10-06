A New (Old) Movie Theater Has (Re)Opened

Forgot to mention some big local movie theater news last week: The former Landmark Edina Cinema has reopened officially as the Edina 4, under the ownership of the local Mann Theaters chain. If you’ve ever wanted to hear your grandparents talk confusedly through Bros, now’s your chance! (Seriously though, I’m excited by this news, and can’t wait to visit.)

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, October 6

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Emagine Willow Creek

I knew Hotel Transylvania wasn’t telling us the full story. $3. 3 p.m. More info here.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Capri Theater

Has any Shakespearean actor ever looked as fed up with being a king as Denzel? Read our full review here. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Edina 4

To celebrate their redesign, the now Mann-owned Edina is featuring Kubrick’s alienating classic look at supernatural writer’s block. $13. All week. Showtimes and more info here.

Nightmare on Elm Street 2 (1985)

Grandview 1 & 2

Freddy’s back to slash a whole new crop of drowsy teens. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59. More info here.

Interstellar (2014)

The Heights

Spoiler: The real answer to the equation is loooooooooove. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Scream (1996)

Parkway Theater

The Parkway’s Horror Month kicks off on a meta-slasher note. And they’re giving away a spooky voice modulator! With pre-show trivia contest. $9-$12. Trivia 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

The Trouble with Harry (1955)

Riverview

It’s hard to hide a body. $7. 12:45 p.m. More info here.

Vertigo (1958)

Riverview

Jimmy Stewart has a fear of heights and a thing for blondes. $7. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

Psycho (1960)

Riverview

A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $7. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Strangers on the Train (1951)

Riverview

*Extremely Jim Morrison voice.* $7. 6:10 p.m. More info here.

Attack on Titan (2022)

Trylon

Can anyone stop the Titans from chowing down on humans? $8. 11 a.m. More info here.

Friday, October 7

Halloween (2018)

Emagine Willow Creek

John Carpenter stays getting paid. All week. $10.75. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Halloween Kills (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

This fucker just won’t stay dead. All week. $10.75. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Hotel Transylvania 3 (2018)

Emagine Willow Creek

Can’t say there wasn’t enough Hotel Transylvania around for you this year. $3. 3 p.m. More info here.

Horrorthon IV: The Curse of Horrorthon

Trylon

Sorry, sold out! Better luck next year. $50. 8 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 8

Beetlejuice (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

A manic ghoul pervs on teen Winona Ryder. Oh, sorry, that was my blurb for Great Balls of Fire. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

TÁR (2022)

The Main

An advance screening of Todd Field’s first film in 16 years, starring Cate Blanchett. For MSP Film Society members only. 11 p.m. More info here.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Parkway Theater

So there really were witches in 17th century Salem? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Ode to the Whale of Christ (2022)

Trylon

“A black and white film with a rhythmic abundance of text that scatters across the screen and a meditative pace that creates a visually compelling sensory experience.” Could go either way, I guess. $8. 5 p.m. More info here.

Il Demonio (1963)

Trylon

A peasant woman faces exorcism for being very horny. $8. 7 p.m. Also Sunday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The Whip and the Body (1963)

Trylon

Christopher Lee stars in a brutal tale of S&M vengeance. $8. 9 p.m. Also Sunday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Preemptive Listening (2018)

Walker Art Center

Aura Satz’s work addresses “alarm fatigue,” and here her footage of sirens, collected worldwide, is accompanied by musical collaborator Raven Chaco. $14/$18. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 9

Candyman (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

He makes the world taste … bad? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Scream 2 (1997)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Back before reboots, we had these things called sequels. Also Monday. $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

The Thing (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

Hmm, Mr. Carpenter, could you be a little more specific? What sort of thing? $10.75. 12 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

Isle of the Dead (1945)

Trylon

Boris Karloff must determine if an island faces a terrible plague or an actual vampire. We’ve all been there. $8. 3 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 10

Shriek of the Mutilated (1974)

Emagine Willow Creek

There is no more beautiful music. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Seventh Seal (1957)

The Heights

Forget the parodies, its portentous arthouse rep, and all the accumulated schmutz of a half-century of Importance. This movie is still audacious as fuck, and funnier than they tell you. Wrote a little something about it here. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 11

The Room (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Greg Sestero, the star of Tommy Wiseau’s cult-camp neoclassic, will be on hand for this screening. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, October 12

Donnie Darko (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

I have not seen this movie in two decades and honestly don’t remember if it was any good or not. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)

Grandview 1 & 2

Relive the brief 3D revival of the early ’80s. Bring back Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone next. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Let There Be Drums! (2022)

Trylon

If you insist! $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Amsterdam

This movie has Entirely. Too. Many. Actors.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

The most terrifying movie you’ll see this Halloween season.

Punch 9 for Harold Washington

A documentary about Chicago’s first Black mayor.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Avatar

Barbarian (read our review here)

Bros

The Curse of La Llorona

Don’t Worry Darling

The Good House

In the Heights

Luck

Moonage Daydream (read our review here)

Nope (read our review here)

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pearl

See How They Run

Selena

Smile

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Vikram Vedha

Where the Crawdads Sing (read our review here)

The Woman King