Music

A Complete Concert Calendar for Aug. 9-15? You Better Believe It.

Pretty much all the music within earshot this week.

10:03 AM CDT on Aug 9, 2022
Why are they looking at me like that?: Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker
Angela Ricciardi; Michael Schmelling; Alysse Gafkjen
Keith Harris
What? I’m supposed to make a cute little joke in this space every week? Just read the listings!

Tuesday, August 9

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Raul Midón @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Jake Baldwin Quartet + Tommy Boynton + Henna @ Icehouse

Remember Jones with JoJo Green @ 7th St Entry

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

August Conspiracy Series featuring Johnny Sincerely’s Traveling Blues Orchestra, Kinda Fonda Wanda @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Jeff Ray, Mikkel, and Mike Munson Trio @ 331 Club

JazZen @ Water Works

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Nate and Hannah (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, August 10

Hannah von der Hoff (August Residency) with Laura Hugo @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Jack Broadbent @ Dakota

Spider Gang @ The Lyric

Tang and the Tabs, Bob Rue and the Thousandaires, HoneyHole, Planet Plookey @ Mortimer’s

Brother Reed + Anima @ Palmer’s

Flip Rushmore (EP Release) with Friend Dog and Lazenlow @ 7th St Entry

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

KFAI House Party Presents Jonathan Kalbi @ 331 Club

Gigi Amal @ 331 Club

Nights with Tim, Flex Mathews & Mental Stamina @ White Squirrel

Thursday, August 11

Better Mistakes @ Amsterdam

Lauv with Hayley Kiyoko @ Armory

Preston Gunderson @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Welcome to Indian Country @ Cedar Cultural Center

Tori Evans @ The Commons

ACME Jazz Company featuring Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials @ Dakota

Zoe Says Goe, the Humbugs @ Driftwood

Cam with Amythyst Kiah @ First Avenue

Tired Eyes, Who Are They? @ Hook and Ladder

Stolyette + Good Doom @ Icehouse

Erin and Jay’s Cabaret Perform the Music of Carole King and James Taylor @ KJ’s Hideaway

Luke LeBlanc & Band  @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Desire Store @ Minnehaha Park

We Are the Willows, Products, Nat Harvie @ Mortimer’s 

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Zaq Baker, Getting By and Big Salt @ 7th St Entry

Bars Johnson with ICONS and Sriracha Sugar @ The Treasury

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds, Carriage House (Jeff/Jenna), Trevor McSpadden, Hana Fleur @ 331 Club

The Shackletons and Saint Small @ Turf Club

Black Rose Burning @ Uptown VFW

Matisyahu @ Varsity Theater

McPhail Presents Broadway Sing-a-Long @ Water Works

Phantom Fields with the 241’s @ White Squirrel

The Lumineers @ Xcel Energy Center

Friday, August 12

Emo Night @ Amsterdam

Samuel J DuBois + Dylan Salfer @ Aster Cafe

R Factor @ Bunkers

Mark Cohn @ Canterbury Park

Bill Evans Birthday Concert with the Phil Aaron Trio @ Crooners

The Music of Al Green and Bill Withers Feat Kevin Jackson @ Crooners

Vic Volare @ Crooners

Eddie 9V @ Dakota

Lost Golden Toads, Gravelmud, Strokes:2001 Space Odyssey, Idle Moon@ Driftwood

Eli Young Band @ Fine Line

Murder by Death and Amigo The Devil with Samantha Crain @ First Avenue

An Evening with Mark Naftalin @ Hook and Ladder

Young Kingdom Presents: Sound-Off Live! @ Hook and Ladder

Trench Size Trio @ Icehouse

Pleezer @ Icehouse

Jonathan Kalb @ KJ’s Hideaway

Red Eye Ruby @ KJ’s Hideaway

Nur-D, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Hol! @ The Loft

July Fighter @ Minnehaha Park

Frail Body, ØJNE, Bleached Cross, Victor Shores, andthecanaryfell @ Mortimer’s

Cindy Lawson, Annie & The Bang Bang, and The Boot R&B @ Palmer’s

Gothess @ Palmer’s

LAMB with Lake & Lyndale @ 7th St Entry

Treyson Green @ Studio B

Lord Huron with Ada Lea @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

The Bloodies (Cassette Release), the Silent Treatment, Rigby @ 331 Club

The Deflowered with Killed by Kiwis, She’s Green and Love, Monday @ The Treasury

Coagulate, Coffin Rites, Grand Demise of Civilization, and Feral Light @ Turf Club

DJ Manny Duke Presents: Dance Yrself Clean @ Uptown VFW

Emo Night Brooklyn @ Varsity Theater

Lifestyle Shakes with Loser Magnet, Pleasure Cube, and Pig In The City @ White Squirrel

Saturday, August 13

The Spill Canvas with Arms Akimbo @ Amsterdam

Jack White @ Armory

Guytano @ Aster Cafe

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunkers

These Hearts, Villain of the Story @ Cabooze

Maria Jette and Phillip Brunelle @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown @ Crooners

Red Hot Django Pepper @ Crooners

Aretha and Her Men @ Dakota

The Handsome Devils, the Harrys, the Sunny Era @ Driftwood

The Supper Club Collective in the Green Booth @ Duffy’s

GRRRL SCHOOL @ Hook and Ladder

Keen/Power/Ylvisaker @ Icehouse

Selects, Part VII: Day and Night @ Icehouse

Blue Ox Trio (CD Release), Steve Kenny Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway

Ray Volpe @ The Loft

Low Rats, Indonesian Junk, Sparrowhawk @ Mortimer’s

Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer with Maggie Rose @ Palace Theatre

Heart, Extraterrestrials, and Rude Girl @ Palmer’s

Charlie & Mikkel’s Folk Blues Night @ Palmer’s

Stephen Day with Goldpark @ 7th St Entry

Open Minded @ Studio B

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine with Meshell Ndegeocello @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Chris Cashin, Willow Waters @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 8, John C.S. Keston, Eric Carranza @ 331 Club

Standards @ The Treasury

Supersuckers with Speedealer @ Turf Club

Hipshaker Presents: PARTYUP! a Prince and MPLS Sound Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater

Wild Colonial Bhoys Irish Fair of Minnesota After Party @ White Squirrel

Sunday, August 14

Leland Blue and Lady Denim @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Southside Aces @ Crooners

The Peterson Family @ Crooners

Hot Club of Cowtown @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Sunday Country Dance @ Eagles 34

Polyphia with Unprocessed @ Fine Line

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound @ Hook and Ladder

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Sarah Walk @ Icehouse

Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse

Good Time Gals (Album Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Morning Kings @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Tacklebox with Dusty Forever, Gut Czech @ Mortimer’s

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s

Jade Novah @ 7th St Entry

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

M.A.Y. with Apt. 3 & Oeurth @ White Squirrel

Monday, Aug. 15

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

The Larry McDonough & Joel Shapira Quintet @ Dakota

Nelson Devereux’s Zones Residency @ Icehouse

The High 48’s @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Demolition Means Progress @ Nicollet Island Park

Sasquatch with Hippie Death Cult @ 7th St Entry

The Decemberists with Jake Xerxes Fussell @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Pine & Fire @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Red Wanting Blue with Meaghan Farrell and Emily Haavik @ Turf Club

Chef Sound (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel

