A Complete Concert Calendar for Aug. 9-15? You Better Believe It.

What? I’m supposed to make a cute little joke in this space every week? Just read the listings!
Tuesday, August 9
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Jake Baldwin Quartet + Tommy Boynton + Henna @ Icehouse
Remember Jones with JoJo Green @ 7th St Entry
Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
August Conspiracy Series featuring Johnny Sincerely’s Traveling Blues Orchestra, Kinda Fonda Wanda @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Jeff Ray, Mikkel, and Mike Munson Trio @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Nate and Hannah (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, August 10
Hannah von der Hoff (August Residency) with Laura Hugo @ Aster Cafe
Tang and the Tabs, Bob Rue and the Thousandaires, HoneyHole, Planet Plookey @ Mortimer’s
Brother Reed + Anima @ Palmer’s
Flip Rushmore (EP Release) with Friend Dog and Lazenlow @ 7th St Entry
Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
KFAI House Party Presents Jonathan Kalbi @ 331 Club
Nights with Tim, Flex Mathews & Mental Stamina @ White Squirrel
Thursday, August 11
Lauv with Hayley Kiyoko @ Armory
Preston Gunderson @ Bryant Square Park
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Welcome to Indian Country @ Cedar Cultural Center
ACME Jazz Company featuring Arne Fogel @ Crooners
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners
Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials @ Dakota
Zoe Says Goe, the Humbugs @ Driftwood
Cam with Amythyst Kiah @ First Avenue
Tired Eyes, Who Are They? @ Hook and Ladder
Stolyette + Good Doom @ Icehouse
Erin and Jay’s Cabaret Perform the Music of Carole King and James Taylor @ KJ’s Hideaway
Luke LeBlanc & Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Desire Store @ Minnehaha Park
We Are the Willows, Products, Nat Harvie @ Mortimer’s
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Zaq Baker, Getting By and Big Salt @ 7th St Entry
Bars Johnson with ICONS and Sriracha Sugar @ The Treasury
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds, Carriage House (Jeff/Jenna), Trevor McSpadden, Hana Fleur @ 331 Club
The Shackletons and Saint Small @ Turf Club
Black Rose Burning @ Uptown VFW
McPhail Presents Broadway Sing-a-Long @ Water Works
Phantom Fields with the 241’s @ White Squirrel
The Lumineers @ Xcel Energy Center
Friday, August 12
Samuel J DuBois + Dylan Salfer @ Aster Cafe
Bill Evans Birthday Concert with the Phil Aaron Trio @ Crooners
The Music of Al Green and Bill Withers Feat Kevin Jackson @ Crooners
Lost Golden Toads, Gravelmud, Strokes:2001 Space Odyssey, Idle Moon@ Driftwood
Murder by Death and Amigo The Devil with Samantha Crain @ First Avenue
An Evening with Mark Naftalin @ Hook and Ladder
Young Kingdom Presents: Sound-Off Live! @ Hook and Ladder
Nur-D, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Frail Body, ØJNE, Bleached Cross, Victor Shores, andthecanaryfell @ Mortimer’s
Cindy Lawson, Annie & The Bang Bang, and The Boot R&B @ Palmer’s
LAMB with Lake & Lyndale @ 7th St Entry
Lord Huron with Ada Lea @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
The Bloodies (Cassette Release), the Silent Treatment, Rigby @ 331 Club
The Deflowered with Killed by Kiwis, She’s Green and Love, Monday @ The Treasury
Coagulate, Coffin Rites, Grand Demise of Civilization, and Feral Light @ Turf Club
DJ Manny Duke Presents: Dance Yrself Clean @ Uptown VFW
Emo Night Brooklyn @ Varsity Theater
Lifestyle Shakes with Loser Magnet, Pleasure Cube, and Pig In The City @ White Squirrel
Saturday, August 13
The Spill Canvas with Arms Akimbo @ Amsterdam
These Hearts, Villain of the Story @ Cabooze
Maria Jette and Phillip Brunelle @ Crooners
Red Hot Django Pepper @ Crooners
The Handsome Devils, the Harrys, the Sunny Era @ Driftwood
The Supper Club Collective in the Green Booth @ Duffy’s
GRRRL SCHOOL @ Hook and Ladder
Keen/Power/Ylvisaker @ Icehouse
Selects, Part VII: Day and Night @ Icehouse
Blue Ox Trio (CD Release), Steve Kenny Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway
Low Rats, Indonesian Junk, Sparrowhawk @ Mortimer’s
Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer with Maggie Rose @ Palace Theatre
Heart, Extraterrestrials, and Rude Girl @ Palmer’s
Charlie & Mikkel’s Folk Blues Night @ Palmer’s
Stephen Day with Goldpark @ 7th St Entry
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine with Meshell Ndegeocello @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
Chris Cashin, Willow Waters @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller Vol. 8, John C.S. Keston, Eric Carranza @ 331 Club
Supersuckers with Speedealer @ Turf Club
Hipshaker Presents: PARTYUP! a Prince and MPLS Sound Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater
Wild Colonial Bhoys Irish Fair of Minnesota After Party @ White Squirrel
Sunday, August 14
Leland Blue and Lady Denim @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
The Peterson Family @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Sunday Country Dance @ Eagles 34
Polyphia with Unprocessed @ Fine Line
Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound @ Hook and Ladder
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse
Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse
Good Time Gals (Album Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Morning Kings @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Tacklebox with Dusty Forever, Gut Czech @ Mortimer’s
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s
Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
M.A.Y. with Apt. 3 & Oeurth @ White Squirrel
Monday, Aug. 15
The Larry McDonough & Joel Shapira Quintet @ Dakota
Nelson Devereux’s Zones Residency @ Icehouse
The High 48’s @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Demolition Means Progress @ Nicollet Island Park
Sasquatch with Hippie Death Cult @ 7th St Entry
The Decemberists with Jake Xerxes Fussell @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Red Wanting Blue with Meaghan Farrell and Emily Haavik @ Turf Club